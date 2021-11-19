HARRISBURG — Over the course of six days, the six-county region added a combined 3,352 new cases of COVID-19 and 39 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
These numbers account for a change in cases and deaths between Friday, Nov. 12, to Wednesday, Nov. 17. The DOH did not release a report yesterday.
Clearfield County reported 417 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths. Additionally, there were 47 new cases in the past week among school age students (5-18) in Clearfield County.
Blair County added 866 new cases and four deaths, while Cambria County added 877 new cases and 12 deaths.
Centre County reported 739 new cases and five additional deaths. Jefferson County added 256 new cases and seven deaths. Elk County reported 197 new cases and one death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas, as of Wednesday, are listed below.
- Blair – 19,565 total cases and 415 deaths
- Cambria – 21,512 total cases and 549 deaths
- Centre – 21,928 total cases and 253 deaths
- Clearfield – 12,194 total cases and 220 deaths
- Elk – 4,608 total cases and 65 deaths
- Jefferson – 5,768 total cases and 137 deaths
The number of COVID-19 cases reported in school age children (5-18) last week and total cases since Aug. 16 are listed below.
- Blair – 124 new cases and 991 total
- Cambria – 91 new cases and 1,172 total
- Centre – 53 new cases and 778 total
- Clearfield – 47 new cases and 549 total
- Elk – 16 new cases and 220 total
- Jefferson – 29 new cases and 321 total
DOH confirmed that, as of Wednesday, there were 6,637 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total cases to 1,666,724.
There are 3,016 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 657 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to decrease.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 5 stood at 10.3 percent.
For the 2021-2022 school year, the DOH is providing weekly updated case counts for two age groups: 0-4 capturing child care and early learning age children and 5-18 capturing kindergarten through high school age children. Case counts will be updated on Thursday afternoon for the previous week and cumulative since Aug. 16, 2021, by county of residence. The case counts presented are total case counts in these age groups and are not necessarily cases exposed in school, early learning or child care settings. The location of exposure cannot be determined but may have occurred in a variety of settings including the community, household/family, or the school setting.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Wednesday, Pennsylvania ranks fifth among all 50 states for total doses administered, and 73.3 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.