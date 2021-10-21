HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 126 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional coronavirus-related death since Monday, according to the state Department of Health.
Elk County added 80 new cases and three deaths in the same time period. Jefferson County added 82 cases and one death.
Blair County added 180 new cases and seven deaths. Cambria County added 211 new cases and three deaths. Centre County added 91 new cases and one death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair –16,870 total cases and 376 deaths
- Cambria –18,876 total cases and 492 deaths
- Centre –20,291 total cases and 242 deaths
- Clearfield –10,951 total cases and 191 deaths
- Elk –4,012 total cases and 56 deaths
- Jefferson –4,783 total cases and 113 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 4,998 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,525,813
There are 2,929 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 668 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 8 increased to 9.7%.
As of Oct. 20, there were 94 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 30,815 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Oct. 20, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered, and 71% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.