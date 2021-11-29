AUSTIN — Sinnemahoning State Park will offer winter programs during the month of December. The park is located at 4843 Park Rd., Austin.
Additional programs may be added or programs may be changed before scheduled dates. For up-to-date information on park programs visit the state Department of Conservation’s calendar of events at http://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park.
Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 8 a.m., online registration opens for Winter Women in the Wilds weekend event set for Friday, Feb. 4 through Sunday, Feb. 6 at the park. To register visit the website, https://paparksandforests.org.
Homeschooling families are invited to the park Friday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon. Those attending will create on-of-a-kind ornaments using natural materials. Those attending must register by Thursday, Dec. 2. Children should be accompanied by an adult.
Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10:30 a.m. to noon, a natural ornament creation program will be held. Those attending will learn to create homemade ornaments using local natural materials. The program is free and open to both children and adults. Children younger than age 10 require adult supervision. No registration is required.
The first session of Coffee with the Birds is set for Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9-10 a.m. Visitors are invited to enjoy a hot cup of coffee, tea or hot chocolate as they learn about birds that visit feeders just outside the park’s Wildlife Center’s windows and participate in Project Feeder Watch’s bird count. Registration is not required.
To register for a program visit DCNR’s calendar of events. Those that need assistance with online registration or who want additional information about programs at Sinnemahoning State Park should call the park’s office at 814-647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk. They may also email: SinnemahoningSP@pa.gov.
Those who need accommodations, due to a disability, to participate in a program, should contact the park. With seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.