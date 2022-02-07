AUSTIN –Sinnemahoning State Park will sponsor several events during the month of February.
Other programs may be added and revisions may occur before scheduled dates.
For the most up-to-date information on programs in the park, visit the online state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ calendar of events at http://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park.
Coffee with the Birds will be held two times during the month, Saturday, Feb. 12, and Saturday, Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Park visitors are invited to enjoy a cup of coffee, tea or cocoa indoors as they learn about the birds visiting the feeders outside the classroom window and participate in a Project Feeder Watch bird count
Beginners and experienced birders are welcome. Preregistration is not required. Participants should meet in the classroom at the park’s wildlife center.
Saturday, Feb. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon,visitors are invited to participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count. They may wander the park with members of the local bird club and be on the lookout for winter birds in the woodland, meadow and wetlands of First Fork Valley.
The hike will be two-to-three miles in length over mostly level terrain. Snowshoes are provided if needed.
Novice and expert birders are welcome. Registration is not required. Those participating should meet at Pavilion No. 1 at the park’s 40 Maples Day Use area.
For additional information about the events at Sinnemahoning State Park, visit the online DCNR Calendar of Events at http://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park. Those needing assistance with online registration or to receive more information about the programs at Sinnemahoning State Park are asked to call the park office at 814-647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk or email mailto:SinnemahoningSP@pa.gov.
Those needing an accommodation to participate in state park activities due to a disability, should contact the park they plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.