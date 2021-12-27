AUSTIN — Sinnemahoning State Park has a number of environmental education programs scheduled for January.
A First Day Hike will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Park officials suggest starting the New Year on the right foot with an easy 2.5-mile guided hike on fairly level trails. Participants may scout around for dens, nests, and other animal traces as they learn about additional outdoor recreation opportunities throughout the coming year. Those participating should dress for the weather and bring water. Well-behaved dogs on short leashes are welcome. Registration is not required. Those hiking should meet in front of the park’s Wildlife Center.
Coffee with the Birds will be held Saturday, Jan. 8, and Saturday, Jan. 29 from 9-10 a.m. Participants may enjoy a cup of coffee, tea, or cocoa indoors, as they learn about the birds visiting the feeders just outside the classroom window and participate in a Project Feeder Watch bird count. Beginners and experienced birders are welcome. Registration is not required. Participants should meet in classroom of the Wildlife Center.
Also on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 10-11:30 a.m. there will be a class on snowshoe basics. Officials said snowshoeing is a great way to explore favorite trails during winter weather. Park staff will help participants get started. Snowshoes and trekking poles will be provided. The program will begin indoors with an introduction to snowshoeing equipment and styles, followed by a guided practice instruction on level ground, then a short excursion on the trail. If snow depth is insufficient for snowshoeing, the indoor portion of the program will still be held, followed by a two-to-three mile nature hike. The program is free, registration is required by Thursday, Jan. 6. Registration may be made online through the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources calendar of events. Participants should meet in classroom of the Wildlife Center.
To pre-register for a program, visit the online DCNR Calendar of Events at http://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park. Those requiring assistance with online registration or to receive more information about the programs at Sinnemahoning State Park, should call the park’s office at 814-647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk or email SinnemahoningSP@pa.gov.
Those needing an accommodation to participate in PA State Park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.