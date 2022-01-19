Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library’s Youth and Family Services Coordinator Brittany ReoNason is preparing to launch several new reading-oriented programs for children and teens.
“I am starting a new program called “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten,” ReoNason explained, adding, “The goal of the program is to engage kids in early reading.”
ReoNason said numerous studies show that by age three, a child’s brain has reached 80 percent of its adult volume and encouraging children to read or be read to assists in brain development.
“The brain develops most rapidly during the first 1,000 days of a child’s life. A toddler’s brain creates up to two million new connections every second. The ability to learn language skills is greatest before the age of six. At the library, we have created a program that will help to encourage and guide each child to reach this 1,000 book milestone,” she explained.
Children will come in to the library and register. Upon registration, each child’s name will be placed in a drawing for a free personal pan pizza provided by Pizza Hut of Clearfield. The child will then take a reading log. Each book read, will be logged.
“Re-reading a book also counts,” ReoNason said, adding, “Repeated reading is encouraged as it helps children develop vocabulary and narrative skills.”
When a child completes a reading log, they will return it to the library and receive a colored dot. The dot will then go on the library’s garden wall, filling in white flowers to create a beautiful garden, she noted.
Upon completion of logging 1,000 books, a child will receive a certificate as well as a personalized book plate in a children’s book. To complete the challenge, children age infant to two have to read one book per day; age three, two books per day; and age four, three books per day.
Attending the library’s story times will help children complete the challenge. The library is currently accepting registrations for Toddler Time open to children age 2-3. The program will be held Mondays and Wednesdays from 11:15 a.m. to noon. Story time for children age 4-5 will be held Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Baby time for infants age 6-18 months is held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.
ReoNason said starting Saturday, Jan. 22, she will be offering make and take crafts at the library. The program will provide a craft supplies and directions inside a brown bag. Families can pick up a bag and take it home to make the craft. She said the program will be held every two weeks and kits are available on a first come, first served basis.
On the Saturdays when there is not a make and take kit available, there will be STEM Saturdays at the library. A video will be available on the library’s Facebook page to allow children to follow along in creating a science, technology, engineering and mathematics project. Projects can be completed using common household items, she said. A list of items needed will be posted on the library’s Facebook page prior to the video’s posting. The first session will be available Saturday, Jan. 29.
Also on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 1-3 p.m., the library is hosting a group session for teens to create vision board. Teenagers, age 14-18, are invited to put their goals on paper along with a visual representation of what they hope to accomplish in the coming year. Snacks and beverages will be provided.
Registration is requested. Teens who are interested in participating should call the library at 814-765-3271. Spaces will be limited eight to allow social distancing to be observed. Masks will be required.
ReoNason said she is also looking for input to determine if there is interest in hosting a self-defense class at the library. No date or time has been chosen, she said.
“If this is something that would interest residents I am asking they contact the library,” she said.