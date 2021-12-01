Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library has kicked off a season of giving.
Library Director Lisa Coval said the library wanted to give back to the area and celebrate its generosity and willingness to help by facilitating projects for five local charities.
“We wanted to thank the community for its wonderful support by expanding the number of agencies that the library helps each holiday season. The library has been so fortunate to have been the recipient of many types of generosity, and we just wanted to say thank you by looking for some ways to help others,” Coval said.
The library will again offer fine forgiveness during the month of December. Patrons who have fines of $3 or less can bring a donation of canned goods or non-perishable food items into the library during the month and have those fines waived. Coval said she is encouraging patrons to consider donating items such as toiletries, feminine hygiene products, cleaning supplies, canned goods with pull-tops and non-perishable milk — items that are not often donated but are gratefully accepted by pantry clients. All food and items collected will be donated to the Clearfield Food Pantry.
“These are some things the food pantry may not necessarily get in donations, but they are items that clients need but cannot be purchased using the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program,” Coval explained.
Coval said she is hoping patrons would also consider supporting one or more projects including the Salvation Army’s Giving Tree. The tree will be up through tomorrow. Each tag includes the wishes of local children. Gifts can be dropped off at the library, and library staff will see the Salvation Army receives them in time to wrap and distribute gifts for Christmas.
The library is also looking for donations of children’s hats, mittens, gloves and scarves that will also be given to the Salvation Army to be distributed along with winter coats for less fortunate children. Items will be collected through Monday, Dec. 13, she said.
The library is also a site for the Giving Tree program conducted by the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging and the Clearfield Police Department. Coval said the library has a tree with tags where local senior citizens have included several items they hope to receive for Christmas. The library is also accepting financial contributions to be used to provide home heating assistance to those participating in the program. Items purchased should be dropped back off at the library before Friday, Dec. 17.
New to the library is a tree where donations for the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals can be dropped off. Items will be accepted through December for the shelter.
Some of the items needed include Purina kitten and puppy food, Purina adult cat and dog food, dog and cat toys, peanut butter, large and small paper plates, paper towels, toilet paper, bleach, laundry detergent, white vinegar and postage stamps. Monetary donations can also be made to help defray the facility’s utility costs.
“Serving as a collection spot is the library’s way of paying it forward. We’ve been very blessed here by the community’s generosity, and we wanted to do what we are able to do to make sure others’ needs are met,” Coval said.
She said the library has enjoyed working with local agencies on other projects and hopes by participating in these holiday drives, it can continue the relationships. “The library wants to do what it can to help the community come together to help others. We want residents to be aware the library is centrally located and we have adequate parking. Residents can drop off their items here and we will see that each of the agencies receives them.”
Coval reported the library is wrapping up a successful 2021 and is looking ahead to 2022. She said contributions received during 2021 Friends of the Library campaign is providing a match for two projects planned for next year.
Using a grant from the Clearfield County Charitable Foundation, the library plans to replace its public computers and software making them more efficient for patrons.
The library also received a grant from the Clearfield Revitalization Corp that will be used to update the building’s facade to include a new lighting tower that is energy efficient and able to be directed. Plans are also in place to refurbish the library’s sign.
“We just encourage everyone to come check the library out. We’ve had a number of improvements including new lighting and sound absorbing panels in the foyer. We are posed for a wonderful 2022. We are back to a full schedule of hours and in-person programming. We are excited for the future of the library,” Coval said.