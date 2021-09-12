MORRISDALE — Clearfield-based state police have charged a Glendale-area man with numerous charges related to a search of the man’s 2008 Harley Davison motorcycle on Sept. 6.
On that date, troopers detained Michael Strohecker, 36, of Fallentimber who was sitting on his motorcycle. Troopers detained the man for outstanding warrants.
Strohecker was found to be in possession of drugs and related paraphernalia. Permission to search his motorcycle was denied — therefore police seized the vehicle and towed it to the Woodland barracks.
Strohecker was then transported to Clearfield County Jail and placed into their custody for the warrants. A search warrant for the motorcycle was applied for approved. The search of the motorcycle resulted in finding a stolen handgun, suspected methamphetamines, heroin/fentayl, and various drug paraphernalia.
Charges have been filed against Strohecker at District Court 46-3-03.