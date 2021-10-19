PHILIPSBURG — The struggle to name a Moshannon Valley Joint Sewer Authority representative continues for Philipsburg Borough.
For about four months, the borough has sought a representative. President Barbara Gette expressed concern at a recent meeting.
“What are we going to do about this?” asked Gette. “We have to decide to do something because we need a representative on the sewer authority.”
Gette noted she had previously been a representative. Borough Manager Joel Watson noted he is not qualified to be a representative.
The search has involved advertising and also displaying on the billing last month.
“I guess we’ll keep looking and begging,” Gette stated. “It’s a battle.”
Gette also pointed out the lack of reports from current representatives.
“We need to contact them and make sure they’re going to the meetings because we’re not getting reports,” said Gette.
The borough would like to confirm current representatives’ commitment. The representatives do send bills, council noted.
“It doesn’t feel like we’re being represented because we get no reports,” Gette said.