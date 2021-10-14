PHILIPSBURG — The world of technology differs greatly from pre-pandemic to current day. Perhaps no one knows this better than school districts.
Due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District is looking to formally add a staff member to the technology department, according to Technology Manager Jodie Conklin. Conklin explained the situation to the school board at a recent meeting.
Prior to COVID-19, about 990 devices were used in the district’s one-to-one initiative, which gave each child a device for grades sixth through 12th, Conklin noted. With the pandemic’s arrival, the district implemented the program for grades kindergarten through 12th, racking up the device count to around 2,000. Staff device count also increased by 30 percent due to employees needing a laptop.
Previously living in the world of Office 365, the district quickly sought technology to meet the needs of remote learning when the pandemic hit.
“Once COVID hit, we knew we had to implement something that would meet our needs for virtual learning and for the students to be able to work remotely while in quarantine,” said Conklin. “Because of that, we implemented Google Classroom as well.”
The tech staff also now deals with more device invoices for physical repairs. In 2019-2020, there were 82 invoices. The number of invoices over tripled, with over 300 invoices reported for summer 2020 to September of this year.
Conklin began contacting other school districts to compare how other tech departments operated. Moshannon Valley School District and West Branch Area School District have the same number of technicians, but half the staff, students and devices. They also have fewer buildings to cover.
There are three staff members in the technology department at Philipsburg-Osceola. Conklin works for Questeq, a company the district pays for services. The district will be voting on approving the Questeq Amending Agreement at their next meeting.
“The Questeq agreement is going to allow our department to better redistribute (responsibilities) and manage them,” said Conklin. “It’s going to allow us to ensure that we are meeting the needs of the one-to-one initiative,” while addressing staff issues in a timely fashion.
The fourth person being proposed to bring on was an intern over the summer. He has been working with the tech department the first few months of the school year.
“Having him here just the first couple months or weeks of school has been a phenomenal difference from last year. We’ve actually been able to focus on other issues and our ticket queues have been significantly lower,” said Conklin.
Technology has dramatically changed and not always for the better. Director of Finance Thomas Martin noted that cyber attacks are of growing concern. Training staff can help mitigate this. However, he stated the idea of a standalone insurance policy for cyber is alluring.
“We live in a world now where we have to watch with all the phishing attacks that we have with email and cyber attacks,” said Martin. “That’s becoming more and more of an issue.”