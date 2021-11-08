CURWENSVILLE — A school bus transporting students to Curwensville Area Elementary School was involved in a one-vehicle crash Monday morning shortly after 8 a.m. on the 1700-block of Village Road, Pike Township.
District Superintendent Ron Matchock reported the crash occurred when the bus driver was trying to avoid a collision between the bus and a deer on the road. The momentum caused the bus to be pulled into a ditch, he said.
According to emergency responders at Rescue Hose & Ladder Station 8, crews found the bus went off the roadway into a ditch and came to rest against a culvert, causing heavy damage to the front of the bus. Battery-powered rescue tools were used on the front doors to gain a secondary access point.
Officials said most passengers were transported to a second school bus where EMTs and school administration transported the uninjured to the school for further evaluation.
Two were transported by Clearfield EMS to local hospitals.
According to Matchock, four elementary students were on the bus along with the bus driver and an aide. The driver and aide were transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield hospital for treatment. The students were not injured.
Matchock said he did not have an update on whether the bus driver and the aide were injured and the extent of any injuries.
The driver and the aide are employees of the district’s contracted transportation provider, Kip’s Bus Service of Curwensville.
Village Road was closed for a period of time Monday morning while first responders were on scene.
Firefighters were assisted on scene by Clearfield-based state police, Lawrence Township Police, Pike Township and County EMA, Curwensville Area School District, the state Department of Transportation and Kip’s Bus Service.