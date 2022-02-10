PHILIPSBURG — Rush Township and Philipsburg Borough are working together to address safety issues at the intersection of Pine and Railroad streets.
A changing environment and a recent crash drew attention to the intersection, which sits on the borough’s side but is used by Rush Township residents, according to township Engineer Michelle Merrow.
In January, a Reliance Vol. Fire Co. fire truck that was responding to a call in Rush Township collided with a tractor trailer at the intersection. Following the crash, Merrow brought her concerns about the intersection to the Centre County Metropolitan Planning Organization. Merrow represents the Moshannon Valley region on its technical committee.
“There’s a lot of vehicular congestion in that area,” Merrow said at a Rush Township meeting. “There’s a lot of pedestrian traffic. You’ve got people crossing from the parking lot to get into the (YMCA).”
Nearby attractions also include Slabtown Park and a dog park that opened in the past year. An EMS facility, which is to be located in the area of the former Philipsburg Hospital, will further impact the intersection as more emergency vehicle traffic will travel through.
“There will need to be modifications to that traffic signal,” Merrow said. “We’ve got all sorts of things going on that weren’t envisioned, I don’t believe, when this bypass was designed and put in here.”
The MPO suggested the Local Technical Assistance Program. LTAP would conduct a traffic safety study on the intersection and surrounding corridors. This action wouldn’t cost the township. Supervisors made a motion for the appropriate representatives to pursue the safety study.
Tim Ryder, who is a code enforcement officer for Philipsburg Borough and on the coordinating committee for the MPO, also presented on another project for collaboration with the township.
“For five years running, I’ve been applying to install a sidewalk, an accessible walkway, from Lee Industries, east borough line, to west borough line,” Ryder stated.
The recent addition of the dog park led him to include the space across Railroad Street.
“Things are changing rather rapidly, a lot faster than I think anybody anticipated,” Ryder told supervisors. “I am rewriting this grant again. I’m going to be looking for support as a co-applicant, because this is going to benefit you greatly.”
Rush Township’s decision to be a co-applicant helps strengthen the application.
Ryder would like to address Pine Street but also hopes to tackle other streets, including Presqueisle Street. There is a need in the area for the safe walkway.
“Pedestrian traffic is very extravagant,” Ryder said. “Even at night, two or three o’clock in the morning, I have people walking, jogging. It blows my mind, but they’re there, 24 hours a day. The town actually doesn’t go to sleep.”