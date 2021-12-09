PHILIPSBURG — Rush Township Supervisors recently took action on a variety of property matters throughout the area.
Supervisors approved a request for waiver for plan scale requirements and a lot addition plan for Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District. Brent Cartwright, of The EADS Group, Inc., spoke on behalf of the district regarding the request.
The district owns two parcels of property — Memorial Field, located at 100 Lochlomond Rd., and a piece above it behind the visitors bleachers.
“The visitors’ bleachers are actually straddling the property line between those two parcels that they own. What they’d like to do is clean that up and move that property line that now sits under the bleachers 100 feet towards the hillside,” said Cartwright.
The plan scale requirements require one inch equals 50 feet or 100 feet.
“This plan is presented as one inch is 60 feet, as you can see it fits on there nicely without a need for additional sheets,” said township Engineer Michelle Merrow.
The waiver was approved, and the plan was also conditionally approved, pending resolution of the engineer’s and county’s comments. A plan detail that needs to be addressed is the zoning designation on the football field is noted as public/semi-public and is displayed as residential.
At previous school board meetings, the idea of selling the parcel above Memorial Field was tossed around.
The Moshannon Valley Joint Sewer Authority land development plan, which is in regards to replacing the current chlorine disinfectant system with ultraviolet radiation, was also presented. The plan includes adding a building.
Merrow suggested approving it pending resolution of county and engineer comments. “This is a minor paperwork formality that we’re going through here,” Merrow noted.
Merrow also reported an estimate for 177 Railroad St. for removal of garbage. The estimate was from G & R Excavating and Demolition for $2,250.
Merrow recommends sending a third and final notice for the property. Previous notices have gone unanswered. To the best of her knowledge, Merrow said the house is vacant. The township agreed to proceed with action regarding the property.