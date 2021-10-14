PHILIPSBURG — Rush Township will be adding GPS equipment for tracking purposes to township apparatus, according to Supervisor Jason Vaux.
The equipment would help to identify potential problem areas, such as if a resident called about their road not being plowed, and be valuable in case of health emergencies.
Tracking capability will be added to trucks and a few pieces of equipment. Although the backhoe has a tracking system, it has not been used. It would also be beneficial to have one system across the board, according to Vaux.
The township passed on elements such as speed limit monitoring.
“I don’t think we have a problem with speed limits for anybody,” said Vaux. “It’s not really our intent to monitor that aspect at this point.”
There were various term options, including two, one and zero year, according to Vaux. Supervisors decided on a one year term.
The costs will be about $1,000 to install and $155 a month for service, according to Supervisor Dave Jackson.
With the approach of winter and plowing season, the devices could be invaluable in case of an emergency.
“It’s for the safety of the drivers,” Jackson stated. “If there’s any case that something would happen, we have easy access to know where they’re at, especially with winter coming. We have areas like Sandy Ridge that don’t have any cell service.”