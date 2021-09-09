PHILIPSBURG — 236 N. Richard St. was discussed at length at a recent Rush Township meeting.
“This property has a history of code violations problems,” said zoning officer Michelle Merrow.
The front and back decks were listed as dangerous structures, according to a letter Merrow wrote in June. Merrow went into the building in June, finding animal feces and garbage on the inside.
“As summer went on and the conditions didn’t improve, you could stand out in Richard Street and smell the mold, the mildew, the odor,” Merrow said. “With that, I wrote a second letter that basically said this meets our dangerous building criteria.”
Williams Inspection Service condemned the property. There was a list of items that needed to be addressed. On Sept. 2, the condemnation was lifted.
A front setback waiver request for the deck, which was previously tabled by the Planning Commission when the property was condemned, was approved at the recent Rush Township supervisors meeting. There are a variety of factors Merrow looks at when dealing with waiver requests for setbacks.
“I would say this is probably a positive thing to have this deck,” Merrow said. “Because if you’re gonna pull people out of there in a boat in some type of an extreme situation, it gives us an access other than their ground floor that would be underwater at that time.”
Supervisors wondered if they could request a permit as a condition of the waiver. However, they also noted that this would usually not be done. Supervisors approved the waiver request with no permit conditions attached.
Yvonne Maruschak, who lives next to the property, asked that court documents provided by owner Mark Shevchik and a map of her property be removed from an inspections report.
The court documents, she stated, are in regard to when Shevchik had to buy a 15-foot setback to work next to their property and was unrelated to the matter at hand.
Maruschak also inquired into Williams Inspection Service’s billing system. Williams Inspection Service billed the township for the inspections, according to Maruschak.
“I can’t speak for Williams Inspection Service and their billing practices for their fees, for their inspection or their practices for the issuance of building permits,” Merrow noted.
Supervisors agreed to communicate with Williams Inspection Service to look further into the matter. Williams Inspection Service declined to comment regarding the property or their billing process when contacted by The Progress.
Maruschak raised concerns about the future of the property.
“He’s gonna put another renter in by October and take off for another few years. And it’s back to the same old, same old,” she said. “It’s just a nightmare, and I’m tired of it.”