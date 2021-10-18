PHILIPSBURG — Rush Township made a few zoning changes at a recent meeting.
Property owners Brian and Kristen Carter requested a zoning change on 162 Snowy Mountain Ln. from commercial/office to rural resource. The land is about 100 acres.
The owners could not attend the meeting due to distance, according to zoning officer Michelle Merrow.
A building at one point served as a business’ storage. It is now used by another owner to store recreational vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles, Merrow stated.
Centre County’s planning department recommended a zoning change to public/semi-public.
“One family detached and seasonal hunting camps and logging are the principal permitted uses in that zoning district,” Merrow said. “However, the applicant is requesting a change to rural resource.”
A house for hunting will be built, and it will be utilized for hunting and recreation.
“I do recommend this change in zoning as I believe that this parcel is largely unsuitable for large-scale commercial development primarily because we don’t have any water out there to support that activity,” Merrow stated. “There’s not sufficient public water supply in that area.”
Supervisors voted in favor of the zoning change to rural resource at their regular monthly meeting.
Supervisors also approved a front setback waiver for 622 Oak St. in Sandy Ridge.
Parcels 05-009-, 009-, 053D and 053E were rezoned from residential to residential business park. These were two parcels that front Port Matilda Highway. They were connected to a previous Diamondback rezoning request to regional business park. This previously approved change created an island in the regional business park zoning.
Action regarding the island area was previously tabled until supervisors could obtain feedback from a resident. Supervisor Jason Vaux spoke with a resident since the previous meeting and reported no issues.
As part of the engineer’s report, Merrow gave an update on a possible solar ordinance. Important issues weaved into the ordinance are bonding of a site in case something should occur in the future, setbacks and buffer areas.
The ordinance is moving forward.
“It looks like it’ll be December till we could adopt it, but at least it’s still moving and still pending,” said Merrow.
The quarterly American Rescue Plan Fund report reveals zero expenditures for the township as funds have yet to be allocated. Like many other townships, many organizations are asking for a piece of the funding.
“There’s a lot of people asking. Can we just make a list and then once we kind of figure out what we’re doing, prioritize and pick what we can do?” said Vaux. “Because I don’t think these requests are going to stop coming anytime soon.”
Vaux is thinking about an excel sheet dictating who is asking and how much they are asking for. He noted the township needs to address their own projects first.
Chairman Pat Romano Jr. wishes for a personalized approach to the monetary asks.
“I wish they would come in and ask personally,” Romano said. “Because then we can ask them some questions.”