WESTOVER — Harmony Grange Fair named its 2021 Friend of the Fair this week. The honor was presented to Rorabaugh Lumber Co., Burnside.
Fair Manager Shae Harkleroad said for two decades the company has been quietly gifting the fair materials, equipment and labor, never seeking any accolades.
“Whenever we mentioned thanking them publicly, they’d told us if we did they’d cut us off,” Harkleroad said during his lead up to the award’s announcement.
He called the company’s owners, Bob, Dan and Roger Rorabaugh, to the stage to accept the award from Tracy Barone from the Pennsylvania State Fair’s Association. The three men are retiring from the business, Harkleroad said, adding the fair board believed it was time to recognize them on that occasion.
Barone presented each a citation signed by state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding naming them a Friend of the Fair. The program recognizes those who freely give their treasure, time and talents to improve one of the fairs within the commonwealth.
Barone said the state Department of Agriculture realizes the hard work and dedication fair volunteers offer and acknowledges those efforts through the program. Nominees for the award demonstrate outstanding leadership, volunteerism, community engagement and dedication. She said the program seeks to honor individuals, businesses or organizations that have significantly contributed to the success of a local fair.
“We couldn’t put on fairs without people like you who are so willing to give,” Barone told the three men.
Harkleroad said the fair has many people and businesses who donate generously each year and it would not be possible for the fair to be presented each year without that willingness to give.
“Most people do things for the Harmony Grange Fair without any thought of being recognized for their contributions. However, the fair board realizes the importance of each component that makes the fair a whole along with the importance of saying thank you to those who help it. When people offer to help selflessly like many do here at the fair, it’s a refreshing surprise when they get the recognition they deserve but would never ask for.”
Dan Rorabaugh said he and his brothers are “honored” to receive the award. “We certainly didn’t expect this. It’s a nice surprise.”