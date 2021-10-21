Riding the Bus for Operation Safe Stop

CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough Police Department together with Curwensville Area School District and Kip’s Bus Service participated in the 25th annual Operation Safe Stop on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Operation Safe Stop is a program issued by the state Department of Transportation, which encourages school districts and law enforcement agencies to partner in educating motorists regarding school bus stopping laws to ensure the safety of students.
Additionally, it allows for the students to ask the police officers questions about school bus safety at their respective bus stops.
Operation Safe Stop is a proactive approach to educate the motoring public that passing a stopped school bus, when children are loading or unloading, is both dangerous and illegal. Law enforcement agencies, school transportation providers, pupil transportation associations and PennDOT have combined efforts to raise public awareness about the potential consequences and reduce the occurrence of illegal school bus passes.
Curwensville Borough Police, provided two police officers — Student Resource Officer Bruce Cramer and patrolman Quentin Neff — to ride separate buses, which were identified as trouble routes/stops.
PennDOT asked law enforcement to watch these “trouble routes/stops” to issue citations, assign officers to ride the buses with the students, collection the information of violators and work the the children, providing safety information during the ride.
Officers were also asked to follow the buses or watch the identified stops in a marked police car. Being visible while promoting school bus safety is an important role law enforcement can play in Operation Safe Stop.
Curwensville police reported they did not issue any citations because motorists did not have any violations at the time.