MORRISDALE — A Revitalization Task Force for Morris Township was recently formed and a resolution adopted in efforts to address blighted properties.
Through these actions, the township receives more help from the county, according to Supervisor Josiah Jones. The Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County will aid the township in addressing blighted properties.
“It’s going to be a much quicker process in cleaning up these houses that are looking terrible,” Jones said.
The task force meets, comes up with a list of blighted properties and a strategic plan. The Redevelopment Authority ultimately makes the call on what to do with a blighted property, such as renovating it or tearing it down.
“The nice thing about the Redevelopment Authority is they take all that power, because we’ve spent quite a bit of money figuring out who owns these properties, what the next step is,” Jones said. “We were getting nowhere with most of this.”
The township already has a list of properties deemed dilapidated and dangerous, which includes 71, 967, 467 and 477 Pardee Rd., 4926, 4934, 4686, 3731, 3742, 3205, 4016, 3968 and 4080 Morrisdale-Allport Hwy., 1171 Oak Grove Rd., 1495 Troy-Hawk Run Hwy., 3319 Old Turnpike Rd., 876 Empire Rd., and 111, 78 and 70 Lamb Dr.
This list does not include identified properties that could not be linked to an address or uniform parcel identifier, according to Solicitor Dan Nelson. Nelson noted this will have no impact moving forward. The list, attached as Exhibit A in the resolution, is simply the “the first batch.”
Nelson observed the perks of working with the authority. “Redevelopment authorities simply have… more arrows in their quiver than a municipality,” he said. “They are granted broad authority uniquely so for addressing blight. They basically came out of deteriorating cities, but they’ve been made broader for even rural areas.”
There are five members who were appointed to the task force: Lisa Kovalick, Executive Director of the Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County, Jones, Code Enforcement Officer Scott Holenchik, chairman of the Planning Commission and a volunteer from the Planning Commission.
Those present at a recent Planning Commission meeting appeared enthusiastic for the future. “You can tell that there was a certain energy in that meeting,” Jones stated. “We’re excited about this, and we have no problem getting volunteers for this task force because blight is a huge problem in the township as it is in all of Clearfield County.”