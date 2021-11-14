CURWENSVILLE — If Curwensville Borough Council agrees, the town of Curwensville will be without a few more uninhabitable structures.
At a recent meeting of the borough’s vacant property review board, members approved recommending council begin the condemnation process for four additional properties in the borough.
Members of the board said several times during the meeting, they believe the owners of properties on State and Thompson streets and Bloomington Avenue have had ample opportunities to come up with a plan to remediate the structures if they wanted to do so. In some cases, property owners have had nearly a year and a half to upgrade structures on their properties.
Board member Terri Bracken told Matt Rowles, the owner of 542 and 552 State St. and 215 and 217 Bloomington Ave., both in Curwensville, when he asked for more time to perform the repairs to the properties, she believed he received more than sufficient time from both the board and the district magisterial court but failed to follow the timeline he was given.
“The board gave you an opportunity to do a remediation plan. We weren’t required to do that. You were given 30 days to clean up your property and you never touched it. We have given you so much time but you never touched any of these, not even so much as to pick up the trash. Now you want more time. The problem is the time has run out,” Bracken said.
Member Bernie Carfley said he agreed with Bracken. He told Rowles, “We have given you over a year and nothing has been done.”
Chairman Hildred Rowles said he too supported recommending council start the condemnation and property takeover process through the borough’s solicitor. He said to Rowles, “This board has given you a year and four months. We have gone well above what the ordinance requires to help keep these properties on the tax rolls and a worthwhile part of the community. We will forward these to the borough’s solicitor.”
Member Keith Simcox said the owners’ time to work through the board is over and the properties need to move through to the next step. He told the board, “We need to allow his attorney to work with (the borough’s attorney). If the two attorneys can come to an agreement, we’ll work with it.”
The vote to recommend council begin the condemnation process on the four properties was unanimous. In addition to Rowles, Bracken Carfley and Simcox, member Andrea Shaffer-Stewart voted to approve.