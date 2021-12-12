A deposit box to hold retired American flags was installed Saturday at the front of the Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library.
In spite of frequent downpours and brisk winds the project moved forward with work conducted under a canopy.
The addition was the Eagle Scout project of Troop 9 Boy Scout Ben Leighow. He said he wanted to add the receptacle because his scout troop is often contacted by Clearfield area residents who are unsure how to dispose of their flags once they become worn or tattered.
“There are very few places to take used flags. I thought this would be a great addition to the library. We have been taught to take care of the flag. I am thankful my Eagle Scout project can make a difference,” he noted.
Leighow said he has an agreement with the American Legion John Lewis Shade Post No. 6 to pick up any flags left in the box and retire them in the proper manner.
He said Full Throttle Signs of Clearfield created the wrap for the box and members of his troop and family worked Saturday to dig the hole and install the box onto the post.
Funds for the project were garnered through a Country Butcher sandwich sale and donations.
Leighow thanked Full Throttle, the library, Troop 9 members and anyone who purchased the fundraiser or made a donation.
Shaw Library Director Lisa Coval said the receptacle is another example of the library working with the community to meet one of its needs.