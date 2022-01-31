PHILIPSBURG — Reliance Vol. Fire Co. recently received a donated 1990 Pierce Lance Engine to help fill a void after their truck sustained damage in a crash.
The damaged truck was en route to a call in Rush Township on Wednesday, Jan. 19, when it collided with a tractor trailer on East Pine and Railroad streets in Philipsburg Borough.
No one was injured in the crash. Philipsburg Fire Department Chief John Huber couldn’t confirm if the truck was a complete loss as of last week.
Following the crash, representatives contacted the Terry Farrell Firefighters Fund, which helps firefighters and their families with educational, medical and equipment needs.
The fire engine was donated by the Upper Chichester Fire Department, located near Philadelphia. It was previously slated to travel to Kentucky following the tornado outbreak, according to Captain Robert Repine. However, equipment from other organizations ended up making the journey.
The department was eventually contacted regarding Reliance’s need. Repine hopes the engine will be of service to Reliance.
“I hope it’ll be good use to them,” he said.
The donated engine is similar to the company’s prior truck. Huber noted there is a 250 water gallon difference between the equipment. The donated engine has more compartment space, he added.
“It’s going to serve Philipsburg and the surrounding areas pretty good,” said Huber. “They took excellent care of that engine down there.”
The engine is a temporary fix for the company. It hopes to soon obtain a piece of equipment better fitting its long-term needs.
“We’re going to have it for a while until we can get something that we want,” Huber stated.
The donated engine was one out of a few pieces of equipment recently leaving the Upper Chichester Fire Department. The organization is in a trial merging period of three companies, Repine stated.
A merger between Reliance and Hope Fire Co.’s has been of past and recent discussion. Huber reported the two companies are “getting along” at a recent Philipsburg Borough Council meeting.
The companies are coordinating and training members so that a person from Hope could drive Reliance equipment and vice versa. At a previous council meeting, concerns of a lack of volunteer drivers were raised.
Huber expressed gratitude towards Hope Fire Co. when discussing the crash.
“We’d like to thank Hope Fire Co. for responding to the other call, taking care of it and making sure our guys are okay,” Huber stated. “We help each other out and we’ve been getting along great and working together.”