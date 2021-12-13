AUSTIN — Sinnemahoning State Park is currently accepting registrations for the Winter Women in the Wilds event, which will be held at the park during the weekend of February 4-6.
The Women in the Wilds event at Sinnemahoning State Park is a ladies-only weekend of outdoor recreation and environmental education. The 2022 Winter WITW event offers women an opportunity to participate in a variety of indoor and outdoor activities such as cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, interpretive walks, Dutch oven cooking, yoga, nature crafts and more. For a complete list of activities with descriptions, please visit the events page at: https://ppff.events/2022sinne-witw.
The program fee is $70 per person. Fee includes a choice of seven outdoor recreation and interpretive classes, Friday evening snacks, lunch and dinner on Saturday, lunch on Sunday plus all program materials and supplies. Equipment for cross country skiing and snowshoeing will be provided, sizes are limited. Participants are also welcome to bring their own gear.
The fee does not include overnight accommodations or breakfast either day. All participants are responsible for finding and paying for their own overnight accommodations. A list of local cabins, beds and breakfast facilities and motels will be provided upon request.
Registration for the event is being managed by the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. To register, please visit the events page at: https://ppff.events/2022sinne-witw. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required by Friday, Jan. 21. The program is limited to 30 people.
For more information about Women in the Wilds or other programs at Sinnemahoning State Park, contact the park office at 814-647-8401. Additional details can be found on the PA Parks and Forests Foundation website at https://ppff.events/2022sinne-witw.