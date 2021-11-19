The Progress is again giving its readers an opportunity to obtain an early Christmas gift by shopping locally to prepare for the coming holiday season.
For the third year, our newspaper group is conducting the “Who’s Your Santa?” promotion with the help of 10 local businesses from The Progress’ readership area.
From now through Saturday, Nov. 27, readers can visit the businesses noted below and drop off the corresponding entry tickets from the special full page of Who’s Your Santa information for the chance to win one of 10 stockings stuffed with $60 worth of Pennsylvania Lottery tickets.
An entry box will be located at each of the businesses. Readers will have until Saturday, Nov. 27, Small Business Saturday, to place entries in the box. On Monday, Nov. 29, each of the 10 businesses will draw a winner from their box and then notify the winner by telephone.
“This is an opportunity to get shoppers through the door to see all that these wonderful businesses have to offer,” said The Progress’ Advertising Director Kristy Yaukey. “The contest also gives readers a chance to win lottery tickets while they are shopping locally."
The Progress’ 10 participating businesses are:
Thompson and Buck Total Car Care, 303 N. Second St., Clearfield
Eagle Haven Computers Inc., 5860 Clearfield Woodland Hwy., Clearfield
Philipsburg True Value, 1687 Philipsburg Bigler Hwy., Philipsburg
Anytime Fitness, 1800 Daisy St. Ext., Clearfield
Historica Plus Antique Gallery, 234. E. Market St., Clearfield
Angel Walk Winery, 56 Angel Walk Lane, Allport
Thieves Market, 219 N. Front St., Philipsburg
Ryen Realty LLC, 21 N. Second St., Philipsburg
The Lobby Grill at the We Are Inn, 1535 Port Matilda Hwy., Philipsburg
Gates Hardware, 425 Filbert St., Curwensville
Similar promotions are also being held by the Courier Express/Tri-County Weekend, Jeffersonian Democrat and Leader-Vindicator, three partner public publications of The Progress. Who’s Your Santa will give away $3,000 in lottery tickets across the four publications.