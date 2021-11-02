It was an uneventful election day as Clearfield County voters showed up to the polls yesterday.
Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham noted the night went smoothly.
“It’s been quiet, which is good,” Graham stated.
Due to a lack of enough poll workers, two municipalities voted in locations outside of their borough and township. Graham knew of no issues regarding these municipalities.
The number of county residents who requested both mail-in and absentee ballots stood at 3,300. Of that number, 2,828 residents returned their ballots, Graham reported.
The team in the election office worked ahead of schedule to process mail-in ballots, according to Commissioner Dave Glass.
“We even got absentee mailings done well ahead of our intended schedule,” he said.
Graham noted turnout was expected to be light for the municipal election. Many positions were unopposed, such as the Clearfield County Sheriff’s post, with GOP incumbent Michael Churner the lone name on the ballot. The only two county offices with a bipartisan race were for Clearfield County Controller with Democrat Zach Bloom facing off against another political newcomer, Republican Robert Edwards. Incumbent Brian Spencer was on the Republican ticket facing off against Democrat Curtis Campman.
This was the second time that Spencer and Campman campaigned for the prothonotary’s seat. Four years ago, Spencer defeated Campman with 6,819 votes, or 52.92 percent, to Campman’s 6,043 votes, or 46.90 percent, with 100 percent of the precincts reporting.