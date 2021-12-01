DuBOIS — A new Purple Heart monument will soon be installed in the veterans area at the Spider Lake field in the Sandy Township Park.
At the Nov. 1 meeting of the Sandy Township Supervisors, Manager Shawn Arbaugh said that the township received a letter from Chapter 519, Military Order of the Purple Heart, an organization which is seeking donations to help with the purchase and installation of a monument at the field.
“This monument will be a significant attraction for the veterans who sacrificed their lives and blood as combat wounded veterans in service to their country,” said Military Order of the Purple Heart Cmdr. Joe Woods.
Any donations to help fulfill this project will be greatly appreciated, Woods said in his letter. He noted that the installed price is about $9,000 for this campaign.
The Chapter 519, Military Order of the Purple Heart, is made up of all local combat wounded veterans and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
At the Nov. 15 supervisors’ meeting, Arbaugh said he looked through the budget to see if the township had any unallocated monies that they could put forth for the donation requested for the monument at the park. He said in the seminars/conferences for elected officials portion of the budget, there is $1,500 that wasn’t used this year.
Arbaugh recommended that the township do a budget transfer to allocate that money toward the donation for this monument, and the supervisors approved.
Woods, who was present at the most recent meeting, thanked the supervisors for their donation to the worthy cause.
Supervisors’ Chairman Kevin Salandra thanked Woods and the Purple Heart organization for the work they are doing on the monument.
Woods suggested that maybe once the monument is installed, there could be a small ceremony in its honor, possibly on Memorial Day in 2022.
Woods also stated that the organization is still collecting money to go toward the monument.
For anyone who would like to make a donation toward the monument, checks can be mailed to the Military Order of the Purple Heart, c/o John Hibner, 1201 San Spur Rd., DuBois, PA 15801.