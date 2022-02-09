CHESTER HILL — Visitors to a recent Chester Hill Borough Council meeting presented plans for a proposed Snappy’s convenience store.
The proposed establishment would be located between Gertrude Street and Rowland Avenue, according to David Ulrich of Mid-Penn Engineering. There would be access points on the two side streets.
The area, which is off Walton Street, is a vacant lot. The company also purchased a house in the back for development.
Councilman Charles Eboch III expressed some concerns as to the store’s impact on traffic patterns. Walton Street receives a decent amount of traffic.
“It’s pretty busy in the morning,” Eboch said.
“As busy as it is, I actually think it would be better the way that they’re doing it that cars can turn onto the side streets and then access the property,” said Councilman Josh Woods, who attended the meeting via telephone.
Woods noted that if there was a turn straight off Walton Street, it could slow traffic, creating a situation similar to Philipsburg True Value on Philipsburg Bigler Highway.
Snappy’s Vice President Keith Powell commented on the choice of access points.
“It allows for a little bit more stacking on the side streets and also will prevent stopped traffic on Walton,” said Powell. “At the end of the day, I think it is the best option.”
The building’s footprint will be similar to the Snappy’s in Houtzdale, Powell stated.
When asked by council if diesel would be sold at the proposed Snappy’s, Powell noted this decision is still to be determined.
“The idea won’t be to have large trucks in there,” he added.
The timeline for the store’s construction and opening is dependent on permitting, noted Ulrich. The group still has to go through other agencies, such as the conservation district and the county.
The borough’s recent sign off on the plans was just the beginning.
“You guys are really the first step as far as getting it in front of an agency,” said Ulrich.