The Progress recently held an American Flag giveaway opportunity. Readers were invited to submit an entry form to win one of 25 American Flag kits. The drawing was held on Friday, Nov. 5.
Winners have been notified and are reminded to pick up their flag at The Progress office at 236 E. Market St in downtown Clearfield. The office is located at the corner of E. Market Street and Third Street at the intersection with Rite Aid Pharmacy and Express Cafe.
The winners are:
- Howard F. Bayer, Osceola Mills
- Scott Bell, Philipsburg
- Tracy Bibey, Curwensville
- Lisa Buffington, Frenchville
- Ruth Catino, Clearfield
- Ron Daub, Clearfield
- Dennis Davidson, Coalport
- Rema Frankhouser, Curwensville
- Ed Hamilton, Philipsburg
- Dorothy Johnston, Curwensville
- Dennis L. Kanour, Osceola Mills
- Roger Kritzer, Irvona
- Ronald Lockett, Curwensville
- Linda Lope, Curwensville
- Joseph D. Potter, Karthaus
- Tim Souders, Sandy Ridge
- Brenda Speigle, Morrisdale
- Susan Passmore, Curwensville
- Russ Satur, Beccaria
- Brittany Shaw, Clearfield
- Garry Shirey, Clearfield
- Randy Sones, Hyde
- George Verost, Philipsburg
- Harry Williams, Curwensville
- Mary Yetter, Clearfield