PHILIPSBURG — Grab a sled and hit the Slabtown park hill for a Community Snow Day this Sunday.
The event, hosted by the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation, will be held Sunday, Jan. 30, from noon to 5 p.m., according to PRC Vice President Elliot Lauder. The Hallmark Channel provided inspiration for the event.
“This time of the year, it’s a very popular television channel to watch — Hallmark,” Lauder said. “When I was watching Hallmark, I’d see all these towns that have all these cool things going on and (thought) it’d be really cool if Philipsburg did something like that.”
The stereotypical holiday Hallmark movie includes people sledding and building snowpeople. “That kind of cozy, small town community events,” Lauder stated.
Last year, he brought the idea to the PRC board. With a snowstorm coming into the area, it appeared the perfect time to host the event. The turnout was good with about 80 people at the event at one point in time.
“The community came together and we got it done,” Lauder said. “I’m excited for another year of it.”
Snowpeople building will be encouraged this Sunday. People can purchase coffee, cocoa or other goods from Cocoa’s Coffee House during the event. There will also be a fire pit with benches for people to take a load off and relax.