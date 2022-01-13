A Clearfield woman is wanted by Lawrence Township Police after drugs were seized from a car that she and two children were riding inside.
On Dec. 20 at 10:37 p.m. in the vicinity of the Hyde Car Wash, police conducted a vehicle stop for various violations, and contact was made with the operator of the vehicle. There were two small children in the vehicle along with Jacquelynn Peters, 36, of Clearfield.
Through the course of the investigation, a search of the vehicle and the adults was conducted, resulting in Peters being found in possessoin of crystal methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and prescription pills.
Peters has been charged by police with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal use of a communicatio facility, possesson of a controlled substance, possessino of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and one traffic offense for unauthorized display of registration plate.
A warrant has been obtained for Peters. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Lawrence Township Police.