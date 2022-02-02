DUBOIS — State Police at DuBois have identified a man killed in a DUI crash that occurred in mid-December.
According to the report, Michael Weary, 54, of DuBois, was killed on Dec. 19, 2021 in a one-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Carson Hill Road and Hemlock Road in Brady Township, Clearfield County. The crash was determined to be DUI-alcohol related.
Troopers responded to the scene at 8:18 p.m. Weary’s 2005 Nissan Frontier was traveling eastbound on Carson Hill Road when the vehicle left the lane of travel, crossed over the center line and traveled across the westbound lane. The vehicle continued to travel east across the north shoulder before impacting brush. The vehicle then continued to travel east across Hemlock Road at the intersection and impacted a tree.
Weary sustained serious injuries and was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois where he later died from his injuries.