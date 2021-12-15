Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

Clearfield Borough Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Curwensville Borough Police

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

Lawrence Township Police

Officers conducted a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Route 322. Dennis Rothrock, 58, of Philipburg was pulled over. When officers approached his vehicle they detected the odor of burned marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Rothrock consented to a search of the vehicle and a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was located. Charges were filed.

Sandy Township Police

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

