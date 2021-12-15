Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
Clearfield Borough Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Curwensville Borough Police
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
Lawrence Township Police
Officers conducted a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Route 322. Dennis Rothrock, 58, of Philipburg was pulled over. When officers approached his vehicle they detected the odor of burned marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Rothrock consented to a search of the vehicle and a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was located. Charges were filed.
Sandy Township Police
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.