CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Area School District’s Fairman Center was filled with beautiful music Friday.
Instrumentalists from high schools in seven counties, including Clearfield, Centre, Clinton, Mifflin, Juanita, Huntingdon and Fulton, converged there to participate in the rehearsal and concert recording for the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District 4 Band Festival.
The festival was unable to be held last year because of restrictions associated with COVID-19.
Curwensville’s band director and festival coordinator Robert Pennington said planning and carrying out the festival has been two years in the making.
Directors from each participating schools submitted the names of talented musicians for festival participation consideration earlier in the school year. “Students are then selected alphabetically by school until all sections are filled,” Pennington said.
Because of COVID-19, the festival’s format is different from those held in prior years.
“The 2022 festival is the first-ever hybrid festival in District 4,” Pennington said. “The festival takes place over two days. Day one was virtual and Friday is in-person. Normally festival participants would stay in local hotels, but the committee opted not to do that this year due to the pandemic.”
“The great thing about having an in-person day is we are able to present some opportunities to the students that wouldn’t be possible virtually. In addition to rehearsing music, students were able to meet with composers Dana Wilson and Jennifer Jolley, who created two of the pieces the students are performing. They also met with Dr. Matthew Arau who provided a motivational presentation on positivity,” Pennington stated.
The festival’s guest conductor is Dr. Tonya Mitchell-Spradlin from Penn State University. Pennington said he has been working with her throughout the last two years to prepare for the festival.
“It was a joy getting to know her during that time. She is doing a fantastic job with the students,” he explained.
Pennington said student musicians were not able to utilize Dr. Leslie D. Leach Auditorium to practice or perform because of pandemic restrictions.
“Covid regulations required us to spread the students out three-feet apart, so we are holding the festival in the Fairman Center,” Pennington said. “Students are wearing players’ masks, masks that allow them to play their instrument while still masked, and they have bell covers for their instruments. Due to the limited space, we’re not able to have a live audience for the concert.”
Pennington said the concert would be recorded and sent out after the festival for students and their families to enjoy.
Students who qualify during the festival will be eligible to participate in the regional band festival that will be held at West Branch High School, Friday and Saturday, March 11-12.
Pennington said he is excited the district was able to host the festival and the committee was able to schedule a day of in-person rehearsal.
“I am honored to host this festival here at Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School,” he said. “Our music department never hesitates to show hospitality to our colleagues and their students. Hopefully this is a festival that everyone will remember.”