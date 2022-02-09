CURWENSVILLE — Plans are moving forward to condemn a Curwensville property.
At Tuesday’s Vacant Properties Committee meeting, member Terri Bracken reported Curwensville Borough Solicitor Heather Bozovich recently contacted the borough to report the process is moving forward on a duplex at 315-317 Bloomington Avenue, Curwensville.
In August, the committee recommended Curwensville Borough Council begin the legal process to condemn and demolish the property because of the poor condition of the structure. Council approved the request.
The committee made numerous attempts to encourage the property’s owner provide a remediation plan for the structure, but has never received one.
Chairman Hildred Rowles said at that time the structure had citations filed and the committee had presented a case at the district magisterial court where the judge issued a ruling that the owner provide a plan to rehabilitate the structure within 30 days and fines were assessed.
Although the committee has worked with the owner of the property to have the state of the structure improved, it has had no success.
Rowles said at that time, the measure to condemn a property is a last resort for both the committee and the borough.
“We do not want to tear houses down. We would rather see the landlord remediate the structure, but that is not happening here,” Rowles said.
The committee has been working for more than a year to remediate the Bloomington Avenue structure, he said.
Bracken told the committee the borough recently learned it can use its American Rescue Plan funds to fund the initial costs of demolishing the structure. She also said the borough is exploring other funding options to pay for the cost of tearing down the building.