Pine Township Supervisors reported at a recent meeting the board will have difficulty meeting new standards of the recently revised state Sunshine Law.
The state’s Right to Know Act, also known as the Sunshine Law, was recently amended to require municipal governing bodies, school boards and other public entities in the commonwealth to publish a detailed agenda at least 24 hours in advance of a public meeting.
Chairman Dave Johnson said, “It is impossible for the township to comply.”
Pine Township Supervisors meet at the Moshannon State Forest office of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources at S. B. Elliott State Park, although the board has been meeting through advertised telephone conferences during the pandemic. The township also does not have its own website or Facebook page to post agendas, Johnson said.
He said he had spoken with a representative of the state Association of Township Supervisors who told him the board should do its best to provide those participating in the meeting with a copy of the agenda at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.
“We can produce an agenda prior to the meeting and can provide them by email to those who want to participate in the meeting. That’s the best we can do,” Johnson said.
He asked other members of the board to submit any items of business to the township secretary several days prior to the meeting so that they may be included on the meeting agenda.
The revised law took effect Aug. 29. It requires each meeting’s agendas outline issues expected to be deliberated –even if the board does not take a vote, including committee meetings. It does not apply to official executive sessions or conferences that are not required to be open meetings under the Sunshine Act.
The law requires meeting agendas to be posted. Agendas must include a list of matters of agency business that will be deliberated or have official action taken on at least 24 hours prior to the date of the meeting.
Agendas must also be posted at the location of the entity’s meeting and the board’s main office. Copies of the agenda must also be provided to all attending the meeting.
The revised law prohibits governing bodies from taking official action on any matters of business if the matter was not included in the required notification unless it falls into one of several exemptions.
The matter relates to an emergency where there is a clear and present danger to life or property, it is very trivial in nature and does not involve expending funds or entering into a contract or agreement, the matter is brought to the board’s attention during a meeting and action involves referring the matter to staff for further research or the item is added to the agenda by a majority vote of the individuals present and voting at the meeting and the reason for the added item is announced before the vote
For matters added to an agenda by a majority vote, a board may take official action on the matter provided that it posts an amended agenda on its website and at its main office no later than the first business day following the meeting at which the agenda was changed.