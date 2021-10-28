Pine Township Supervisors discussed Greenwood Road at Wednesday’s meeting.
Chairman Dave Johnson reported Bell Township has donated a stone rake that has been delivered to the township. Johnson reported he ordered the towing pintle that will be required to move equipment from location to location.
Johnson said Bell Township’s supervisors also advised its employees are unable to do the road work to test the 2RC limestone paving that was done on Greenwood Road because of work commitments. Johnson reported he had spoken with Union Township representatives who informed him they also don’t believe the township would be able to help with the Greenwood Road effort before winter sets in.
Johnson said because some additional repairs need to be made to Greenwood road the board is going to investigate the possibility of getting a vendor to do the work before winter. If a vendor can be located, the board would schedule a special meeting to consider the proposal.
The board also reviewed a proposed 2022 budget. Revenue and expenses are estimated at $56,465. The draft spending plan will be advertised and available for review. The board plans to adopt it at its November meeting.
The meeting has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.