Pine Township Supervisors recently approved a contract with Lawrence Township allowing for the joint collection of taxes by one tax collector.
At its recent rescheduled meeting, the board signed an agreement, prepared by township Solicitor Heather Bozovich, granting permission for Lawrence Township’s tax Collector Kelly McCracken to also serve as Pine Township’s tax collector.
Chairman Dave Johnson said the agreement is needed as no eligible residents ran for the tax collector position in the recent municipal election and the township is currently without a tax collector.
The solicitor also prepared a petition to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas requesting the court set the salary for working supervisors.
Johnson said no auditors were elected in the recent municipal election requiring the court to set the salary for supervisors when they are laboring on behalf of the township.