CURWENSVILLE — Residents from the Bloomington section of Pike Township attended the supervisors’ Feb. 2 meeting to express concerns about vehicles and debris on property there.
Concerns were also noted during the meeting about a similar property on Mays road where a resident has 50 inoperable vehicles.
Township Secretary Ashley Pritchard said a Bloomington resident has been amassing inoperable vehicles and other refuse, which is attractive to vermin.
Residents speaking at the meeting reported their concern that the condition of the property is bringing down the value of all the homes in the area. They provided aerial photos that showed 225 vehicles on one section of the property and another 25 vehicles on another section.
They said there is also trash piled up on the property and burning is taking place.
Pritchard said those speaking said they believe the owner has been given numerous opportunities to clean up the mess and would like the township to intervene.
Supervisors reported the township is currently working with the township Solicitor Heather Bozovich on a junk vehicle ordinance.