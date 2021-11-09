CURWENSVILLE — Pike Township Supervisors adopted the 2022 budget of $651,570 with no tax increase.
Secretary Ashley Pritchard reported the spending plans, a combination of both the general and state road funds, expect a total of $651,569 in income next year.
That revenue comes from real estate and earned income taxes, both current and delinquent, account interest, rents and royalties, federal entitlements, liquid fuels funds, miscellaneous revenue and payments in lieu of taxes.
Expenses total $575,280. That figure includes costs for equipment, capital purchases, payroll, including salaries and costs for health insurance and pension contributions, office expenses, tax collector operating costs, contributions to Rescue Hose & Ladder Vol. Fire Co. and public works.
Supervisors made no changes to taxes for 2022. Real estate millage remains at 6 mills with 1 mill designated for fire protection, 1 mill for capital purchases and the remainder for general fund operating costs.