PHILIPSBURG — Alissa McKenrick of Philipsburg and formerly of Clearfield has spent several months working on the front lines, fighting to keep Central Pennsylvanians alive during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were resuscitating or we were helping someone to pass every day,” McKenrick said of her first several weeks working as a nurse in a COVID-19 unit at UPMC Altoona.
She is one of the many frontline medical workers who, at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak, have witnessed a lifetime’s worth of gruesome deaths in the course of a typical week.
In the year that has followed, spiritual focus has helped McKenrick and other frontline medical workers in her religious community battle through the mental and emotional toll of the pandemic.
“Understandably, it does mess with your mental well-being,” she said.
“What healthcare workers are experiencing is akin to domestic combat,” Andrew J. Smith, Ph.D., director of the University of Utah Health Occupational Trauma Program at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute, said in a press release from his institution.
According to a study conducted by Smith’s group, more than half of the doctors, nurses and emergency responders providing COVID-19 care could be at risk for one or more mental health problems—including acute traumatic stress, depression, and anxiety.
McKenrick, who is a Jehovah’s Witness, says focusing on spirituality helped her to be a better nurse during overwhelming waves of emotion.
“You’re expending a lot of yourself as a nurse,” she said, adding that she felt more prepared to face the pandemic when she kept up with her spiritual activity.
“It helps you to...put things in perspective,” McKenrick said.
American psychological and psychiatric associations, while not advocating or endorsing any specific religion, acknowledge a role for spirituality and religious faith in coping with distress and trauma.
Lawrence Onoda, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist in Mission Hills, California, noted a number of ways spirituality can help, including giving people “a positive hope and meaning toward life, comfort by looking for answers and strength from a higher power, and a collective shared experience of support and community.”
Mckenrick also volunteers her time with other Jehovah’s Witnesses sharing a positive hope with her community through phone calls and letter writing.
“When I was in my ministry I felt really energized,” she said, adding that it also refreshes those who listen to her message of a future when no illness will exist on Earth.
“[God is] not blind to the suffering that they went through and that you‘re going through, and there are resources out there to revive your heart again,” she said.
“It’s understandable to feel like there’s too many demands in life to give attention to spirituality,” McKenrick acknowledged, but to those who haven’t tried looking for spiritual help, she says it can be a game-changer for dealing with daily anxieties.
“What else do you have to lose?” McKenrick said.