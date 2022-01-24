PHILIPSBURG — The wine walk held on Front Street in Philipsburg will return to its previous usual May date for 2022.
The Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation hosts the wine walk, according to Councilwoman Faith Maguire. During the pandemic, the event was canceled for 2020. It was held in 2021 on Sept. 10.
“We’re going to go back to the Friday before Labor Day,” said Maguire. “We only changed it this past year. Of course, attendance was down but who knows... there’s many reasons why.”
It will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022.
The event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. The streets will be shut down from 3 to 11 p.m.
The annual wine walk is a major revenue for the PRC. A few years ago, the wine walk generated about $13,000.
The PRC board leaders have also chosen for this year. Eric Rusnak is the new president with Elliot Lauder as vice president. Wanda Ryen remains treasurer. Philip Rossi is secretary.
Although only January, the group has already been hard at work.
“We planned dates already for a lot of the year,” Maguire said.