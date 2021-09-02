PHILIPSBURG — With 15 registered alcohol vendors, the Philipsburg Wine Walk and Brew HaHa will take place Sept. 10 from 5 to 9 p.m.
This will be the first year the event is held in September, according to Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation Events Coordinator Faith Maguire. The event is typically held the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, but was put on hold due to COVID-19 guidelines.
“The CDC guidelines were not approved at that point in time, and everybody wanted us to cancel,” Maguire stated.
But the PRC needed the wine walk. Two years ago, the event yielded about $15,000 with around 1,500 people attending, Maguire noted. Due to the pandemic, the wine walk was cancelled last year.
“We can’t cancel this year,” she said. “We can’t afford to go two years in a row, because that’s our only major money (maker).”
There are plenty of new additions to the wine walk this year, such as a cider vendor. Eleven food vendors are currently scheduled for the event. Those craving something sweet can get gourmet apples from Relay for Life.
When a post about the apples went up, many people expressed excitement, according to Maguire.
“They posted a picture to my Facebook and everybody went wild because that was a request. I think they were requesting more candy,” she noted, “but anybody’s going to be happy with a sweet treat.”
Tickets are $10 each and can be obtained at the Philipsburg Borough building or at local businesses. The first 500 tickets, which come with a free glass from CNB, have already sold. Maguire encourages people to buy in advance. This reduces the time waiting in lines.
North Front Street will be blocked off with the PRC setting up a tent by West Pine Street. There will be double the number of porta potties set up due to feedback from past years. Two will likely be placed at each end of the street.
Entertainment will be by D.J. Gigi from 5 to 7 p.m. Zero Tolerance will perform from 7 to 9 p.m.
Two fire companies, Hope and Reliance, will also be at the event.
Timberland Credit Union is a large contributor to the wine walk, covering the band this year, Maguire stated. Robin Hood Brewing Co. is designing “timber beers” to sell at the upcoming event.
The PRC works with a variety of organizations throughout Philipsburg in efforts to reinvigorate the area and hold the upcoming wine walk.
“We just want everybody to be a big, giant family,” Maguire said. “We want to invite everybody.”