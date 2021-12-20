PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Towers has been bringing in a little holiday cheer one tree at a time.
The maintenance team sets up an artificial tree with lights on each floor, according to Property Manager Rachael Burton. Floor residents then take to decorating the festive decor.
“Some of them go all out: they do decorations, they do stockings, they have stuff under the tree. Some of them just leave the tree with the lights,” said Burton. “It’s up to the individual floors how they choose to decorate their tree.”
The floor tree decorating tradition has occurred for the last three or four years, Burton guesses. Prior, trees were placed in the common rooms. A few floor residents buy their own tree, displaying it all year round, decorating based on the holiday season.
Other festive activities include visiting carolers from local churches and a secret Santa event that helps supply gifts for those who may not otherwise get one during the holiday season.
Residents also post holiday cards in the lobby area.
“Instead of sticking one under every door, they stick one down there for everybody,” said Burton.
The pandemic has taken a toll on the holiday activities, according to Burton. The Towers’ holiday dinner, a traditional event that began over 16 years ago, was canceled for the second year in a row.
“We can’t do the catered dinner, which they all really enjoyed,” said Burton. “It is a big thing that we do here. It’s one of the bigger events we do for the year.”
Although the Towers scaled back on interaction activities in light of the pandemic, other details, such as visitations, remain largely the same. Burton noted the Towers never shut down family visits.
“It is hard though,” she added. “Especially last year when the travel was affected and some of their families who maybe couldn’t travel in to see them. I think it has had an impact.”
When a COVID-19 case is confirmed, daily operations change. For two weeks recently, the common areas shut down due to a COVID-19 case, Burton noted.
“Usually if I get one confirmed case, I do it out of precaution just to make sure that the numbers don’t increase,” Burton said. “You never know what that one person who they may have had contact with.”
The Towers has around 110 and 120 residents, Burton said. Throughout the pandemic, Burton believes the confirmed cases is at six.
“We’ve done a good job of keeping the numbers low, as best as we could,” Burton said. “We’ve been very lucky…. A building like this, unfortunately, it could turn.”