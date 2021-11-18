PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg-Osceola Area School Board approved paying its share of roof repairs at Clearfield County Career and Technology Center,
Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina reported the district lucked out in terms of the CCCTC’s roof replacement project. The time period observed to determine the district’s contribution revealed low enrollment.
“We kind of got lucky here because our enrollment was down to a smaller class coming through,” Paladina stated. “We actually paid the second to least amount.”
The roof is expected to cost about $1.8 million, with CCCTC using $1 million in reserves. Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District will be responsible for 17.2 percent of the remaining costs.
The board also conducted several other items business at its recent meeting, including agreeing to a property sale.
The board agreed to the sale of property by the Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau. The sale is set for Jan. 5, 2022.
In other business, David McDonald was approved as a driver for Fullington Bus Company and Shirley Auman a driver for Longs Van Company.
There were a variety of personnel changes. Lanetta Lucas and Frank Grimaldi were both hired as five hour district wide custodians, effective Dec. 6. With the retirement of Timothy Rice, effective Nov. 12, the district posted a five hour district wide custodian position, effective Nov. 17.
Jennifer Jones resigned as reading specialist at Osceola Mills Elementary, effective Jan. 13. The position was approved for posting, effective Nov. 17. Paladina noted it can be difficult to find reading specialists.
The board approved a retirement incentive pending participation. The board will determine if this incentive is worthwhile and discuss the matter at a later date.
Additionally, the board approved position volunteers and hiring of various extracurricular positions.
High school student representative Riley Vroman offered a presentation on ongoing high school activities to the board. Vroman stated the National Honor Society added 23 new members to the chapter, bringing total membership up to about 70.
Fly fishing club members traveled to put their skills to use, Vroman stated. The club is holding a fundraiser event. Academic Decathlon recently competed, Vroman stated. This competition was virtual due to COVID-19 restrictions.