PHILIPSBURG — Two nonprofit organizations in Philipsburg received grants from Centre Foundation’s Field-of-Interest funds.
The Philipsburg Area Fund offers financial support to nonprofits in the Philipsburg region.
The Friends of the Holt Memorial Library will use $859 for improving the children’s area of the library. More details regarding the project will be available later in January, according to Friends President Andrew Pletcher.
The Rowland Theatre also gained some funds, $859, that will be used for the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra event, according to Centre Foundation Communications and Events Coordinator Allison Wulfhorst.
The Centre Foundation recently celebrated its 40th birthday. Since its beginning, the Foundation’s main objective is to raise funds for local nonprofits serving the community.
Across Centre County, the Foundation awarded over $75,000 in this year’s Field-of-Interest funds. The money can be used for education, health, animal welfare, the arts and more.
“Centre Foundation is grateful for these endowments and the opportunity to witness the powerful impact that local nonprofits are able to achieve because of these grants,” said Executive Director, Molly Kunkel. “Field-of-Interest endowment funds allow donors to support their passions and the community’s needs in perpetuity.”