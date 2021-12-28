PHILIPSBURG — An affordable housing project in downtown Philipsburg recently gained a boost in funding thanks to a Keystone Communities Program grant.
Some time ago representatives from the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation, a nonprofit organization, met with those from the state Department of Community and Economic Development, seeking additional funding for an apartment on North Front Street, according to board member and grant writer Karen Blair.
The PRC was awarded around $23K for renovation purposes for one of two apartments on the second floor of a building on North Front Street, Blair noted.
“This is a great project because we’re helping to get on our feet to stabilize the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation for the future of the organization to continue our work and to spearhead other projects within the community,” said Blair.
The Philipsburg-based endeavor was the lone project to receive a program grant in Centre County. Throughout the state, there was $6 million in Keystone Communities Program grants designated for 34 projects in 22 counties, according to a press release.
“Philipsburg is one of the gateways to the West and part of the Pennsylvania Wilds is the wilderness city,” said Blair. “It’s just a great community with great people, and we need to rise up and have it be a destination for people to come to.”
The grant writer pointed out the importance of teamwork. She specifically thanked the Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership. The MVEDP office provided space for her to work, and the team offered support during the application process.
One project in Clearfield County also received funding. Downtown DuBois Inc. will continue the façade program with the $50,000 grant. The program aims to improve downtown DuBois by presenting grants to businesses and property owners.
About $38 million has been approved since January 2015 through the Keystone Communities program for projects.
“The Keystone Communities Program supports towns and cities with initiatives that grow and stabilize neighborhoods and encourage partnerships between the public and private sectors,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “My administration is proud to support these projects that will build stronger communities, attract new residents and businesses, and boost our economy.”