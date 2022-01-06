PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Heritage Days, scheduled for July 12-17, will return after a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Arrangements for the event are well on their way, reported Chairman Jim Pollock at a Wednesday night committee meeting.
“This is the furthest we’ve been with planning,” said Pollock.
An annual celebration since 1998, Heritage Days formed after the bicentennial celebration of Philipsburg in 1997. This year’s celebration is particularly special, marking the 225th anniversary of the founding of Philipsburg.
Committee members have been approached by various individuals curious if there will be a Heritage Days. A recent Facebook post from Heritage Days was shared 87 times as of Jan. 6.
The celebration kicks off on July 12. Vendors are not open on this day, Pollock noted. The vesper service will occur on Tuesday. Awards will also be distributed.
All applications for food vendors are out, Pollock stated. The committee is pleased to have a strong relationship with vendors.
“We have vendors that have come all (the) years,” Pollock said. “They send Christmas cards, birthday cards, call and we see them if they’re at the Clearfield County Fair or the (Harmony Grange Fair).”
Fireworks are planned at Cold Stream Dam. Held in summer, the show begins at 10 p.m. This ensures it is dark enough for the display.
The committee scrapped the car show this year. A group that held a cruise-in in 2021 will return this year. The Heritage Days Committee decided not to hold another show close to the cruise-in. It took a different route.
Sunday will be Family Fun Day at DelGrosso’s Park. There will be a discount coupon during Heritage Days that people can use toward the park.
Packed with entertainment, people may not get their typical performance times throughout Heritage Days.
“There’s so much,” Pollock said. “We wanted to get more things here, so some people are going to have to maybe not get the preferred time they had or location.”
The committee will also need to determine the location of dumpsters and porta-johns. The prior location on Laurel Street was bought by a physician for parking. Putting the facilities on the street would prevent two-way traffic, Pollock noted.
“We’re going to be challenged to put something in, so we’ll have to work that out,” he said. “But I’m sure something positive will come out of it.”
The committee is seeking someone to assist on the sanitation side. This person would be paid, Pollock stated. They would clean the restrooms on Pine and Laurel streets. Cleaning begins at 11 a.m., and the facilities are checked around every half hour.
Pollock also noted there will be recycling once again. Vendors will be notified of the recycling spots.
The committee has been in discussions regarding memorabilia for the event. Pollock explored getting a flag. An estimated cost for a small flag, about $35, proved too expensive. However, he is looking into other options.
The group is attempting to hook in with an artist in Philipsburg. When the logo is ready, it will be given to the artist to make ceramic mugs.
“The reason I wanted to go with her is because she’s local, she hand makes everything, and she’s very excited to do this,” said committee member Shan Karimushan.