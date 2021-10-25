PHILIPSBURG — Various supportive organizations will gather this Saturday, Oct. 30, for a day of fun at Cold Stream Dam and Recreation Park.
The community event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The YMCA Anti-Hunger Program is providing hot dogs, snow cones and snacks.
“The whole concept of this is very simple,” said Anti-Hunger Program Director Mel Curtis. “It’s sort of a way to get kids and families out so they start interacting again.”
Fitting for the Halloween weekend, there will be pumpkin painting. There will also be a “what would you do” game, kindness rocks and more.
The organizations present will also include Centre Safe and the Youth Service Bureau.
Centre Safe’s mission is to “empower survivors of sexual violence, relationship violence and stalking and to work toward the elimination of such violence,” according to its website. There is a 24 hour hotline, 814-234-5050, for anyone seeking help.
The Youth Service Bureau’s mission is to “help ensure children, youth and families have every opportunity to reach their full potential,” according to their website.
Having the organizations present introduces and spreads the world of services available to those in the Philipsburg area.
“It’s a way to get information out to all these families,” said Curtis. “It’s just a way to get things to people to help them out.”