PHILIPSBURG — The number of committees at Philipsburg Borough Council is a little different this year.
After some discussion, council decided to put an end to two standalone committees, merging them into others.
The borough previously had a personnel, finance, public works and streets, recreation, and code and ordinances committee, along with fire council.
Council members were typically sitting on two or three committees, Councilman Sam Womer noted. Limiting the number of committees is more effective.
Newcomer Councilman Jerry Lese offered to help out where needed. “Jerry has volunteered to be wherever he’s needed. Would you like to have Jerry on your committee?” Womer addressed the code and ordinances committee.
“We would love to have Jerry,” Chairwoman Kathy Kalinosky replied.
Council merged the finance committee with the personnel committee, which will now consist of Stiver, Kalinosky, Lese and Councilwoman Faith Maguire. Maguire, previous chairwoman of personnel, will chair the new committee.
The public works and streets committee was merged with the recreation committee. Womer, who was chair of public works last year, will chair the merged committee. Maguire asked to be on the committee. Councilman Harry Wood, who was previous chair of recreation, will also be on the committee along with Kalinosky.