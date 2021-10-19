PHILIPSBURG — Seeking the most money possible following demolition of a local eyesore, Philipsburg Borough Council recently approved subdividing property located at 20 W. Presqueisle St. into two lots.
Council made the decision to demolish the building in September. When council members previously visited the property, there was a hole in the roof, and water was inside the building.
The demolition process started on Friday and is progressing quickly, according to Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder.
“It should be done very, very soon,” he noted.
Subdivision presents the best option for the borough in terms of maximizing a future sale.
“This is to try and maximize our income coming back in by selling these lots,” Ryder stated during a Public Works and Streets Committee meeting. “The property is worth more as two than it is as one.”
Ryder estimates the borough could get anywhere from $50,000 to $70,000 per lot. In the future, the borough would likely use Municibid to sell the lots.
Although Ryder hopes the process will move quickly, December is a “realistic” time period for the lots’ sale. There are interested buyers who are considering the space as a parking lot.
“I would like to see these moved and flipped quick,” Ryder said at a committee meeting. “I don’t see any reason to have our money out and not be getting it back.”
Council also approved subdividing another nearby property at 101 Water St. into two lots.
In unrelated news, council approved closing streets downtown on Oct. 30 for the Halloween parade and festival. Pine Street (up to North Second Street) will be closed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“I’m hoping to keep everybody up close to Water Street,” said Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation Events Coordinator Faith Maguire.
North Front Street, from Locust Street to Presqueisle Street, will also be closed from noon to 4 p.m. Trick-or-treating occurs directly after the parade downtown.